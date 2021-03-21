$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.71. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $175.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 340.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,004 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 151.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

