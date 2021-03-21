$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.90. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $108,942,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,674,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,841,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $147.43. 518,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,492. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $166.14. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.78.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.