$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.83. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.27. The stock had a trading volume of 175,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,713. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.66. Globant has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $244.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Globant by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.