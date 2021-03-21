-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.76). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($3.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

ITCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,513,073.30. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $495,011.10. Insiders have sold a total of 202,103 shares of company stock worth $6,746,845 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.