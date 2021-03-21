$0.82 EPS Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.30. Woodward reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Woodward stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $256,887.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodward by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

