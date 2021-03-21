-$0.89 EPS Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). uniQure reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $7.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on QURE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of QURE opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,768 shares of company stock worth $1,242,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,961,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

