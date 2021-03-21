$0.89 EPS Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.99. Watsco reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

WSO stock opened at $253.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.32 and its 200 day moving average is $236.22. Watsco has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $265.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

