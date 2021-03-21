-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce ($0.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 210%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.09) to ($2.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.54.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

