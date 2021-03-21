$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $49.84. 804,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,192. Green Dot has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,932.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $27,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,638 shares of company stock worth $23,147,781. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

