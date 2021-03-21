0x Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002567 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. 0x has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $202.69 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00646547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024337 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.