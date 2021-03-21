$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.07. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $58.55. 133,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.