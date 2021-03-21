-$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. Chimerix posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 547.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chimerix.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 546.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chimerix by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $9.66 on Friday. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $827.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.