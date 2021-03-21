$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $207.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $159.38 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.52.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $2,442,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

