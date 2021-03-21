$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Truist increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $86.24 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

