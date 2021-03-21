$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

Shares of SJM opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $93.41 and a one year high of $131.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

