100,000 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Ma Investment Partnership LP

Ma Investment Partnership LP bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000. Cloudflare comprises approximately 5.1% of Ma Investment Partnership LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cloudflare by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,369,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,912. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.82 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,004 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.