$101.81 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report sales of $101.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.52 million and the lowest is $101.10 million. Exponent posted sales of $99.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $408.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.08 million to $411.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $443.37 million, with estimates ranging from $437.54 million to $449.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $95.48 on Friday. Exponent has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Exponent by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Exponent by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Exponent by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

