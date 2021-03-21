103,900 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 139,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 101,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 878,297 shares of company stock worth $48,271,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.