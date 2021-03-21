137,500 Shares in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Bought by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Smith-Midland at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Smith-Midland stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. 102,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,808. Smith-Midland Co. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.