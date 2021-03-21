13,864 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 122.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $99.64.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

