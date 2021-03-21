$15.78 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post sales of $15.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $18.10 million. Codexis posted sales of $14.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $82.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.94 million to $83.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $103.97 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $119.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Codexis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,405,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDXS opened at $21.48 on Friday. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

