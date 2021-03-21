171,952 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Acquired by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 171,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of PROG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of PRG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.78. 1,523,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,066. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

