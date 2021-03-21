17,321 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

PKI stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

