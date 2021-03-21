19,242 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,575,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,986. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $268.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

