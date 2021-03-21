1inch (1INCH) Achieves Market Cap of $689.37 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, 1inch has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch token can now be bought for about $4.62 or 0.00008045 BTC on popular exchanges. 1inch has a market cap of $689.37 million and approximately $96.04 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00466412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00138679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00748618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00074735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,096,923 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

