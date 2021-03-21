1inch Trading Up 17.9% This Week (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $693.53 million and approximately $122.25 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for $4.65 or 0.00008109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.03 or 0.00460249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00143718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00688879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00074235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,085,920 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

