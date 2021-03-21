1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $33.66 million and approximately $79,237.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001695 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00154820 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,971,867 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

