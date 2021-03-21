1World (1WO) Market Cap Achieves $4.35 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. 1World has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $9,511.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1World has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00050269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.00643318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

1World Profile

1World is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

