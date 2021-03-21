$2.45 EPS Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is $2.40. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $266.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.43 and a 200-day moving average of $284.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,773.68 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

