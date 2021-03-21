-$2.54 EPS Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.04) and the highest is ($1.29). Expedia Group posted earnings of ($1.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $8.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $542,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,711 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $148,996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $179.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

