$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

NASDAQ STX opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $78.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,907.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,274 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.