$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Aramark posted sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $16.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $129,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,623,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.2% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,396,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 40.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after acquiring an additional 558,056 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.