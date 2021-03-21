$2.93 EPS Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report earnings of $2.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings of $3.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $13.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $15.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $363.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.