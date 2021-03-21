$2.98 EPS Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. Netflix reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $14.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.27.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $512.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.67. Netflix has a 1-year low of $332.00 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

