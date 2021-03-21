$208.88 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce $208.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.81 million and the lowest is $203.00 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $247.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $851.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.00 million to $873.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $967.29 million, with estimates ranging from $931.80 million to $984.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

EVH opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

