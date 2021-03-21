246,960 Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 246,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.78% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $63.30 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.