250,000 Shares in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Acquired by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Lantronix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lantronix by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Lantronix by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lantronix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 504,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

LTRX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 86,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,062. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Lantronix Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

