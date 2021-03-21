2,624,757 Shares in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,624,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,578,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.93% of SOC Telemed at the end of the most recent quarter.

TLMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SOC Telemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of TLMD opened at $7.25 on Friday. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

