$291.24 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post sales of $291.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $256.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,625 shares of company stock worth $169,765 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

