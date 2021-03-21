2key.network Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One 2key.network token can now be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $304,917.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00051763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00649126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068902 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network (2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,078,197 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

Buying and Selling 2key.network

