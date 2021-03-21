$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $16.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $17.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $18.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,347,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,446,000 after purchasing an additional 64,522 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $181.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.55. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.