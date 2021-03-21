$332.44 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report $332.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.36 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $245.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 201,611 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,400 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.