$337.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post sales of $337.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.12 million and the highest is $341.60 million. Cable One posted sales of $321.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cable One.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,995.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cable One by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cable One by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,757.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,957.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,957.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,206.89 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

