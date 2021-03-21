340,788 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Acquired by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 340,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,000. Telos comprises 1.9% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Telos as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Telos stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. 3,269,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.