34,262 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Apple stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.