$359.15 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce sales of $359.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $302.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE HLI opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.87. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $73.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $40,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

