$366.75 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report $366.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.50 million and the highest is $376.25 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $356.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR opened at $170.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.76.

United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

