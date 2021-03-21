391,259 Shares in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Bought by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 391,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of SuRo Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth $152,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSSS. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ SSSS remained flat at $$13.46 during trading on Friday. 193,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $272.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

