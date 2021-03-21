3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.34% of 3M worth $1,357,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $86,692,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of 3M by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,632,000 after purchasing an additional 367,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of 3M by 474.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 400,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,933,000 after purchasing an additional 330,430 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,678,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,375. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $192.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

