$4.68 EPS Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.56 and the highest is $4.84. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $20.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $21.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $23.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $25.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAD opened at $395.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

